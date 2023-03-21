220826-spt-umpquaopenerxc-07 (copy)

Glide High School senior Pauline Ngigi competes in the Umpqua Opener girls cross country meet at Stewart Park in Roseburg in August 2022. Pauline is the recipient of the Young Woman in Public Affairs award from Zonta Club of Roseburg.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

Pauline Ngigi of Glide High School will receive the Young Woman in Public Affairs award Wednesday on behalf of the Zonta Club of Roseburg, a press release from the organization said.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.

