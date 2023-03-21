Glide High School senior Pauline Ngigi competes in the Umpqua Opener girls cross country meet at Stewart Park in Roseburg in August 2022. Pauline is the recipient of the Young Woman in Public Affairs award from Zonta Club of Roseburg.
Pauline Ngigi of Glide High School will receive the Young Woman in Public Affairs award Wednesday on behalf of the Zonta Club of Roseburg, a press release from the organization said.
Ngigi is the captain of the school's soccer team, runs track, competes in vocal competitions, is presidents of the Drama Club and National Honor Society and vice president of the Outdoor Club. In addition to this, she also volunteers at middle school track and field events, is a counselor for Oregon Summer Star and Camp Attitude and has participated in Inspiring Girls Expeditions and Oregon Ambassadors of Music and traveled to 11 different countries.
"As a woman and person of color she recognizes how far we have come, but also knows there is much to do to get a fair and equal seat at the table worldwide," a press release from Zonta said, adding that Pauline wants to pursue a career in medicine to help make health care more accessible in rural areas.
Pauline will receive a $1,000 scholarship at its celebration at noon Wednesday at the Abby's Pizza Annex at 1661 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg.
In addition to the scholarship, Zonta is also celebrating its Rose Day Honorees; Myrtle Creek Police Detective Kevin Taggart and retired law enforcement officer James Staley. The Rose Day Award recognized people who have worked to empower and improve life for women.
"This year's recipients have worked to combat online predation and human trafficking which tends to target girls more than boys, with more than half of the victims between the ages of 12-17," according to Zonta.
Taggart and Staley will be holding a presentation about online predators and human trafficking.
Taggart has set up sting operations in the past to stop online predation. Taggart has averaged about five arrests per year through this work and has a 100% conviction rating.
According to Zonta, Staley's interest in human trafficking came when he responded to a call and held a 22-year-old woman as she died from being shot by her pimp. His work continued throughout his career and in retirement he bicycled 5,450 miles in 1108 days from Blaine, Washington, to Key West, Florida, to raise awareness. He raised more than $30,000 during this trip.
The event is open to the public.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
