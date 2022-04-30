A Graham, Washington, man has been sent back to the Oregon Department of Corrections to once again serve a sentence for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl during a pair of 2009 camping trips.
David Hugh Loeck, 76, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court.
It was the second time Loeck has been convicted of the sexual abuse charges, having his original conviction dismissed after a jury voted 10-2 to convict in 2012.
In July 2013, Loeck was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a result of the initial conviction. However, following a series of appeals, a judge recently vacated the verdict and ordered the trial court to look at the case again.
In April 2021, the case came up again, this time before Senior Judge J. Burdette Pratt in Umatilla County. Pratt is semi-retired, but still presides over some cases. In a ruling signed last June, Pratt ruled that Loeck was indeed likely unfit to stand trial in 2012 and that his attorney should have known that and acted on it.
Pratt ruled that Loeck’s conviction be vacated and remanded back to the trial court for further proceedings.
“Petitioner proved that his trial attorney failed to exercise reasonable professional skill and judgement in failing to recognize signs that Petitioner was not able to aid and assist in his defense and to recognize that his lack of participation in his defense was due to his inability to do so,” Pratt wrote in his ruling.
The case was returned to Douglas County Circuit Court before Justice William A. Marshall, who had heard the arguments and appeals before sentencing Loeck in 2013. In this instance, Loeck plead no contest to the charges.
A sentencing document filed with the court listed a sentence of 100 months each on the rape and sodomy charges and 75 months for the sex abuse charge, all to be served concurrently.
Former News-Review reporter Scott Carroll contributed to this report.
This story needs more detail - if he was convicted in 2012 and has been in custody since then he has already served 120 months - so a sentence of 100 months now means he must be released. Instead of serving the 25 years originally sentenced, because these sentences are all concurrent. Did he plead no contest now because the plea agreement was a sentence to time served? The point of that story is different from saying he was "convicted again."
