Under hazy skies, Tony Coleman’s tribute to the Tree Kings entertained a healthy gathering of Douglas County residents at Music on the Half Shell on Tuesday.
Coleman, one of the most revered blues drummers in the entire world, brought an all-star group of Portland musicians and led the audience through several tributes of the three kings: BB King, Albert King and Freddie King.
Coleman previously toured with the three kings of blues during his career, but also accompanied Otis Clay, Bobby Blue Bland, Johnnie Taylor, Albert Collins, Etta James, James Cotton, Katie Webster, Z.Z. Hill, O.V. Wright and Buddy Guy.
On stage Tuesday was guitarist Mike Osborn, Franck “Paris Slim” Goldwasser, Peter Dammannm Louis Pain on organ, bassist John Mazzocco, and saxophonist Chris Mercer.
Next Tuesday will conclude the summer concert series as the Portland Jazz Allstars take the stage.
The Portland Jazz Allstars will close out the series on Aug. 10. The group consists of Tom Grant, who walks the line between traditional jazz and modern pop, veteran drummer Ron Steen, the godfather of Jazz Jams in Portland, and Dave Captein, a well-known jazz artist that plays both the string bass and bass guitar.
“This is a group of some of the greatest jazz musicians in Portland,” said Music on the Half Shell committee president Clint Newell.
