Rain pelted against the windshield of Tammy Portlock's car as she navigated along a dark road to complete her newspaper delivery route. The sound of ghost stories echoed from the stereo — a festive nod to the Halloween season — as she approached a mailbox.
Holding a newspaper, she reached toward the mailbox, when suddenly a hand grabbed a hold of hers. While it was just the customer retrieving the delivery, Portlock bolted in fright.
"It scared the crap out of me," Portlock said.
This was just one of the many memorable experiences Portlock encountered working as a mail carrier for the last 20 years at The News-Review.
"My mom says if it's gonna be weird, it's gonna happen to me," Portlock said.
Her mom isn't kidding. Portlock has a slew of stories she can recall on the top of her head. From meeting her wife who also worked as a carrier, to rescuing abandoned kitten litters, to even the absurd, like backing her car into a deer that was just casually standing in the road.
Now after two decades, she will officially be hanging up the towel as a newspaper carrier and completing her final delivery route next week.
Bonnie Wilcox, Portlock's wife, worked as a carrier for 38 years before retiring. She began delivering papers with her mother at the age of 14. Like Portlock, working as a newspaper carrier has been a family affair.
Portlock's mother currently has her own delivery route.
Throughout the years working as a newspaper carrier, the best part for both Wilcox and Portlock simply involved the relationships built with people they met along their delivery routes.
Many of these people have shown appreciation through small gifts. In one instance, a woman handmade a quilt for Portlock. Other nods of appreciation include boxes of popcorn and a collection of handwritten "thank you" notes.
"I had a guy who wrote a letter telling (my bosses) what a wonderful carrier I was and all the stuff I did for him," Portlock said.
The interactions leave an impact, especially when a death may be involved, Wilcox said.
"You go through some of their losses," Wilcox said. "You interact with them all those years and you do get to know some of them pretty well."
Portlock said she's going to miss the people from her route the most.
"I still get to see some of them, but a lot of them I'm going to miss," Portlock said.
Nice article; thanks. News carriers are definitely underappreciated. As a fairly young kid, and then as an adolescent, I had a couple of different newspaper routes, on foot and by bike. I even spent a couple of years helping my dad on a long route, when we were undergoing some serious economic challenges.
My experience was that it was always a poorly paid and sometimes risky job, and I am grateful to the carriers that continue on. Our own rural carrier here quit some months ago, and was not replaced, so we do not get the dead tree version of the News-Review.
Support your local paper and your news carrier, folks. The press is a bastion of democracy and of civilization. Subscribe, and tip your carrier generously.
