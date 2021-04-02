On a sunny afternoon, one would normally expect signs of baseball at Champion Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
On this Thursday, however, eager candidates are being put through the physical rigors of what it takes to be a professional firefighter.
The Roseburg Fire Department has two open positions for firefighters in the department. Between Thursday and Friday, a total of 55 prospects are undergoing rigorous drills measuring mental acuity, physical dexterity and stamina, all of which are required to be a top-notch firefighter.
While application pools have been meager in more recent hiring cycles, Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said this expanded class has been exceptional throughout the process.
“These people have been phenomenal. We have some real good candidates coming in,” Bryan said.
After a written application and physical examination, selected candidates advance to the physical training of basic fire operations: carrying hose bundles upstairs, ladder raising, hand-to-hand hose bundle relays, striking (to emulate breaching a door) and a dummy drag, to emulate rescuing a victim from a fire.
Emergency medical training is considered a prerequisite in the application process, Bryan said.
Candidates who successfully complete this week’s physical “obstacle course” will move into the verbal interview process, with the goal of having Roseburg’s two newest firefighters in place by early summer.
