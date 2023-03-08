LOOKINGGLASS — Every year, dozens of mushers — people who use dog-powered sleds — choose to brave days of travel and freezing temperatures while on a 938-mile trail from Anchorage to Nome in Alaska, as part of the annual Iditarod sled dog race.
After a week-long delay — ironically, due to snow — students at Lookingglass Elementary School will now have the opportunity to recreate the race in their own unique way, through the IditaRead event, helping encourage children to read with a school-wide competition taking place through the month of March.
Students, now wandering halls decorated with snowflakes and polar bears, earn a “mile” for every minute they spend reading a book outside of the classroom, with the hope of earning enough to reach their 999-mile goal.
“It really encourages them to read,” said Oriole Inkster, the principal of Lookingglass Elementary School. “Some of the more reluctant readers will go ahead and pick up a book, because now they have a purpose.”
Through reaching reading milestones, students can also earn dog-themed bracelets and charms.
“It’s made me really like reading again,” said Tessa Pool, a third grader at Lookingglass Elementary School. “I also like how you can get prizes and stuff, and I like doing this because it’s a husky thing. I really like huskies and stuff.”
“I’m just trying to get as many points as I can,” said Simon Daugherty, a first grader.
Paulette Goodman, a third grade teacher at the elementary school, said she can see the difference in students while the event is going on at the school.
“It gets the whole school to read together,” Goodman said. “They get motivated to read some more, and I’ve definitely seen more students wanting to read, saying they’re reading at night, they’re taking books out to recess.”
“The mascot of our school is the giants, so we’ve always said we’re a giant family,” Goodman added. “This gets all the kids wanting to do something together and add to their excitement for reading.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
