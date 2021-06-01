A Lookingglass woman was first cited and released and later arrested after repeatedly misusing 911 Friday.

Roseburg police first contacted Mary Rachelle Evans, 48, at her Lookingglass apartment after she reportedly had called the emergency dispatch system despite having been advised about the misuse in the past, the report said. Evans was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where she was cited and released by police.

Five hours later, at approximately 6 p.m., Evans reportedly called 911 again without having an emergency. Evans was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a charge of misuse of 911.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

