The ‘Lunchbox Express’, a bus that brings food to children during winter break as part of a program provided by the Roseburg School District, sits in the parking lot of Eastwood Park in Roseburg Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, a bright yellow bus covered in drawings of smiling carrots, eggplants and tomatoes pulled into a stop in Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, a neighborhood in Winchester. It stood out on the rainy, windy day, making it easier for a group of small children to run up to it, quickly grab a bag of food and run away.
It was the first of four stops of the day for the Lunchbox Express, a program offered by the Roseburg School District that gives meals to children in need during holiday breaks.
Originally started to feed kids during the summer vacation nine years ago, the district decided the following year to expand the program to include spring and winter breaks.
“It’s rewarding,” said Kyle Micken, the director of nutrition services at Roseburg School District, who oversees the Lunchbox Express program. “You see how thankful they are, kids and parents are both appreciative of the service.”
Around 20 to 30 children braved the rain and wind Tuesday across the four stops for the Lunchbox Express, which travels from as far north as Winchester to as far south as Green.
“It warms my heart to know that for families out there that are struggling, we can provide a meal for them every day,” said Tonja Mitchell, who was working in the bus Tuesday alongside Shawn Lyness. The two work in kitchens at local school districts.
Kids who arrived at the bus were given a bag full of food for a meal that meets USDA nutrition requirements — cereal, a granola bar, a piece of fruit, a fruit cup, vegetables, milk and a different hot item every day. Tuesday was cheeseburger day, but Wednesday, Mitchell said, would be corn dog day.
The program is funded federally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the summer, but for the spring and winter breaks, the Roseburg School District pays for the program from its general fund.
Micken said that during the school year, the Roseburg School District also offers a backpacking program, where once a month, children with food insecurity can have their backpacks stuffed with food, for use on the weekends throughout the month.
Micken said he wants to expand the Lunchbox Express program to other school districts like Glide and Winston-Dillard as well, but said it’s been difficult to find employees to drive the buses.
Still, Micken is impressed by the program — the only days that the district isn’t able to feed kids in some way, he said, is when students have one day vacations at certain times throughout the year.
Micken said that the best way for the community to help support the program is to donate to local food pantries, which have received lower donation than years past due to supply chain issues and inflation decreasing donations.
“We all just work as one big partnership in Douglas County,” Micken said. “Making sure we do what we need to do for these families.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
