Traveling by train is a great way to relax and enjoy the scenery while leaving the driving to someone else. And these train journeys prove that you don’t have to give up luxury while doing it.
If you’re a train buff — or just love taking in spectacular mountain views — you’ll enjoy a trip through the Canadian Rockies aboard the luxurious Rocky Mountaineer, with panoramic glass-dome windows. Trains run between April and October to take full advantage of daylight hours and all travel is done during the day, with hotel stays along the way.
Trips range from overnight to five days in length. You can choose from three journeys in western Canada, starting in Vancouver, or a route in the United States, from Moab, Utah to Denver.
Amtrak has vacation packages that will take you across the country and back. For example, the 15-day Grand National Parks tour is a roundtrip journey from Washington, D.C., that includes stops at Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
A nine-day Jazz, Blues and Rock ‘n’ Roll trip from Chicago to Memphis and New Orleans is perfect for music lovers. On many routes, Amtrak offers first class private rooms with a dedicated sleeping car attendant.
The Orient Express, which carried passengers from Paris to Istanbul, is among the world’s most famous train routes, a symbol of luxury travel immortalized in books and movies.
In 2025, the French hospitality company Accor is launching a new Orient Express using 17 train cars dating from the 1920s and 1930s. The cars, which include sleepers, a restaurant and lounges, were discovered at a remote train station on the border between Poland and Belarus. They’ve been returned to France, where they’re being meticulously restored to their former glory.
Belmond offers trips between a variety of European cities, including an overnight train from Paris to Rome on its Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. You’ll enjoy a sumptuous meal, including a selection of wines, in a beautifully restored dining car.
Afterward, you can relax and listen to piano music in the Champagne Bar before settling in for the night in your cabin. Other Belmond journeys include a four-night trip through the picturesque Scottish Highlands aboard the Royal Scotsman.
Since 1989, Rovos Rail has set the standard for luxury train travel across Africa, linking some of the continent’s greatest destinations. The company’s rebuilt trains, with vintage wood-paneled coaches, carry a maximum of 72 passengers in 36 suites.
Onboard, you’ll find outstanding service, gourmet cuisine and a selection of South Africa’s finest wines. Trips range from 48 hours to 15 nights.
On the 14-night African Trilogy, you’ll take a game drive in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, cross the untamed beauty of the Kalahari Desert, visit the Fish River Canyon, second in size to the Grand Canyon and stay overnight in Namibia’s wildlife-rich Etosha National Park.
