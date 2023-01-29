Vacations are a chance to break away from your routine, to relax, explore and discover new things. And they aren’t an everyday occurrence, so you want to make each one count.
By adding some luxury upgrades, you can make your long-awaited trip even more memorable.
Start with the flight. If you’re going to an international destination, or even traveling from the East Coast to Hawaii, you could be on the plane for 10 hours or more. That’s a long time to sit in coach.
You may want to consider flying first class or business class. Depending on the airline, that could give you access to the lounge before your flight and you can board first. On the plane, you’ll get extra legroom and roomier seats, not to mention more dining choices and personal attention from flight attendants.
In first class, the seats typically recline all the way, allowing you to lie down during the flight and hopefully get some sleep, so that you’ll arrive at your destination refreshed and ready to go.
Next, think about where to stay. If this is your dream vacation, a luxury hotel or resort offers extra amenities and a higher level of service that can add to the experience.
Travel Leaders Network travel advisors have access to the SELECT Hotels & Resorts program, an exclusive collection of more than 1,600 luxury properties around the world where you’ll enjoy VIP-worthy privileges.
Travelers who book their trip through a Travel Leaders advisor have access to amenities that are unique to the program, such as resort credits, room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out and basic Wi-Fi.
Your hotel room is your home away from home and if you want more room to unwind, think about booking a suite. You’ll have extra space, usually including living and dining areas.
At some properties you’ll also enjoy additional services. For example, some suites come with a personal butler who will take care of everything from unpacking your luggage to making dinner reservations, tour bookings and appointments for spa treatments or a round of golf.
Others may offer perks like use of a chauffeur-driven car to get you around or breakfast prepared by the hotel staff right in your suite’s kitchen.
And what could be more luxurious than letting someone else handle all of the details of your trip? Travel Leaders’ SELECT In-Country Partners program is an exclusive portfolio of more than 150 destination management companies and specialty tour operators worldwide that offer the ultimate luxury travel experience.
They work with guides who are local destination experts and can put together a customized itinerary that matches your interests and the dreams you have for your vacation.
Wherever you go, your guide will serve as a walking travelogue, enhancing the experience. As a concierge-level service, they handle all aspects of the trip, from accommodations and transportation to tours and activities.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
