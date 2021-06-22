Tim Bellinger pulled the blackened screw from the end of his 1,000-pound magnet and held it up in the sunlight.
Based on the size of the screw, its color and location in the North Umpqua River near the boat ramp at Amacher Park, Bellinger believes this came from the Archie Creek Fire in 2020. Actually he doesn't just believe it. He knows it.
"I know it is," Bellinger said. "You don't put 3/4 inch sheetrock screws into anything but sheetrock."
While a few dozen other people used the Amacher Park boat ramp to launch rafts into the North Umpqua River, Bellinger and Stephen Turner were there for magnet fishing — a hobby that involves casting a neodymium magnet disc into the river tied securely with a lengthy nylon rope.
Combining the allure of treasure hunting with the opportunity to clean up some waterways, magnet fishing is a chance to discover unexpected surprises, such as weapons and other evidence that criminals might dispose of.
Bellinger and Turner each carried a bucket with supplies that included a rope, magnet, grappling hook and gloves. The magnets themselves weigh approximately two pounds and are no more than 4 inches in diameter. The magnets used by Bellinger and Turner are rated at 1,000 pounds of pulling ability — 500 pounds on each side.
While Turner moved about 20 feet down the river, Bellinger remained at the water's edge of the boat ramp until the next wave of rafters left the ramp. He swung the rope in a circular motion until he released it into the river. He pulled on the rope repeatedly until the magnet was back in his hands.
The two were at the boat ramp for less than an hour when they were approached by Oregon State Police Senior Troopers Curt Weaver and Zac McClendon. The two were called to investigate a report of two men fishing with nets at the end of Amacher boat ramp.
Both used the opportunity to ask for other prime locations for magnet fishing and to show off what they found.
Bellinger offered both troopers a chance to try magnet fishing, which they politely declined.
Magnet fishing is currently legal in 49 states, including Oregon.
