Is traveling part of your New Year’s resolutions?
Numerous studies have pointed to the benefits for your mind and body of taking a vacation, even a short one. It can relieve stress, boost your mood and help you stay mentally sharp and physically active.
According to Paul Nussbaum, a neuropsychologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, travel “challenges the brain with new and different experiences and environments.”
Indeed, a resolution to travel can help you achieve a variety of other goals for the year.
If you want to build more physical activity into your life, a vacation can help put you on that path. There are so many options, from exploring a national park to discovering marine life in the Caribbean to an organized tour that features walking, hiking or cycling.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you put together an itinerary that includes the outdoor activities you love, or help you try a new one.
If you’d rather get your steps in by exploring a big city, destinations like New York, London and Paris are built for walking. You can go at your own pace, rest at a café or park when you feel like it and take public transportation when you need a break.
If your New Year’s resolution is to reduce stress, a vacation will spirit you away from daily life. At an all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean you can spend your days soaking up the sun by the pool or on the beach, maybe with that book you’ve been meaning to read.
All of the elements you need to enjoy your trip will be on the resort property, from dining and activities to spa treatments and wellness programs. You just have to unpack and relax.
Maybe you’ve resolved to learn something new or embark on a new experience in the coming year. Travel is perfect for achieving that goal. Think about your bucket list of dream destinations. There are so many possibilities that will delight and inspire you, or take you out of your comfort zone.
With all of the choices, planning a trip to a new destination can seem overwhelming A travel advisor can assist you with the itinerary, offering expert advice on the best places to stay, the must-see attractions and the hidden gems that you might not find on your own.
The past few years have reinforced the importance of spending time with family and friends. If that’s on your list of resolutions, a change of scenery can be just the way to do it. Think about a planning a romantic getaway for two, taking a family vacation before the kids are grown up and on their own or going on a trip with far-flung pals you haven’t seen in a while.
