Ciara Harrison, 7, puts the final touches on her pirate hat while her brother, 8-year-old Killian Harrison, gets some stickers to place on his hat at Sunday’s Celebration of Literacy event at Wildlife Safari.
WINSTON — A steady stream of families entered the Wildlife Safari for Sunday’s Celebration of Literacy event where they were greeted by cheetahs, flamingos, red pandas and a host of volunteers from Umpqua Community College, Roseburg High School, Altrusa International and other organizations.
“We gave out around 5,000 books last year,” said Maxine Durst, co-chair of the event and member of Altrusa International. “We are expecting the same if not more this year.”
With information stations and activities throughout the Wildlife Safari Village, including story-time rooms and book exchange areas, families were treated to an event focused on encouraging reading among the youth.
“A friend told me about this, it is a lot of fun,” said Jordan Summers, mother of Payton, 4, and Ryan, 7. “It is nice to have something to do and get the kids out of the house for a good cause.”
Even Wildlife Safari was part of the event.
“I really like the village and seeing all the animals,” said 13-year-old Cash Barron. “The Percy Jackson series are my favorite books.”
More than 100 volunteers made literacy fun and interesting for children and adults alike.
ASTRA students from Roseburg High School helped children make pirate hats and participate in the treasure chest toss, parents stood back and took photos while holding green bags filled with literary goodies that UCC athletes were handing out in the parking lot.
“I like volunteering in the community,” said Roseburg High School junior Malia Narciso. “This is my third year with ASTRA, I love helping the kids do these activities.”
ASTRA is a student service club that focuses on community outreach and literacy advocacy.
“ASTRA is an acronym that stands for ability, service, training, responsibility and accomplishment,” said ASTRA Advisor Cynthia Mounts. “I have a dream of ASTRA being an incubator for the next generation of leaders. I love working with these youths.”
Mackenzie Snow-Davis, freshman and leader of the treasure chest ball toss, gave children in line direction and encouragement. She told one young reading enthusiast to make sure and take two prizes — one for his little sister.
“Community service is what I like most about being part of the ASTRA club,” she said. “I enjoy helping people in the community.”
