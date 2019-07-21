Douglas County Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday with live music, a museum scavenger hunt and food trucks to raise money for the museum’s education program.
Leslee Sherman, treasurer of the Douglas County Museum Foundation, said the group raised more than $25,000 for the education program from their sponsors, and are expecting more donations.
“Our biggest interest long term is to develop a base of financial support from the community so that we no longer have to rely on the county to the extent we did in the past,” said Rick Sohn, board member of the museum foundation.
Patrick Rudolf and his daughter, Lilly, were on a “father-daughter date.” Patrick said they went to the museum to check out the new exhibits.
“We came here last summer and I’ve noticed they’ve updated it quite a bit,” he said.
Lilly said she enjoyed seeing the mammoth exhibit.
“So far, my favorite thing that I have seen is probably the mammoth stuff,” Lilly said. “You can see a mammoth skull and other creatures from the Ice Age.”
Mari Stout and her daughter Nikki come to the museum every week for the Summer Saturdays series.
“They have activities and arts and crafts for kids — all the messy things I’m too scared to try at home. She learns about science and history and the animals and has a blast,” Mari Stout said.
Stout said she also likes that Nikki can explore and has free reign in the museum.
“It’s nice because she can touch so many things, it’s not like stand behind glass. For a little one, that’s extra special,” she said.
Ellis Poole-Chappell, husband of former museum director Gardner Chappell who died in 2017, came out to celebrate with the community.
“Seeing it morph into this, I wish he (Gardner) could have been here to see it. He would have been extremely proud of the community coming together and all the sponsors that help put this on,” Poole-Chappell said.
He said the museum needs all the financial support it can get.
“With the economics the way they are, there’s just no way. They can barely keep the doors open just because of the budget,” Poole-Chappell said. “Support is definitely needed, and people buying memberships. It will show the county what the community really wants.”
Shelbi Gerritsen, the museum’s education coordinator, set up activities for kids like a scavenger hunt, rock painting station, puppet making station and corn hole.
Gerritsen serves through AmeriCorps and is finishing her year-long stay at the museum this August. She said the education program was dormant for a few years before she was hired and they are hoping to fundraise to attain another AmeriCorps representative after she leaves.
“The museum is really able to offer this informal, fun educational setting that teachers don’t always have the time or the resources to do,” Gerritsen said.
