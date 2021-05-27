A man accused of scamming an Elkton woman out of 30 acres of land was cited by Roseburg police Wednesday after he allegedly defrauded a Roseburg hotel by using a known alias.
Curtis Tyrone Powell, 41, whose last known address was in Cottage Grove, was contacted by police after he reportedly did not pay for an extended stay at the Quality Inn Central, 427 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
Powell reportedly checked into the Quality Inn as John Hope and explained to hotel staff that an insurance company would be covering any bills. Powell was cited for second-degree theft by deception and released.
Powell was originally arrested Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported theft of the land from Janet Grosz, 66. On March 26, a misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report was added.
On March 31, Powell was released from jail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed. Powell was not required to post a security as a condition of his release, according to the agreement.
A pre-trial conference in Powell's current Douglas County Circuit Court case was scheduled for Thursday. A three-day jury trial is tentatively scheduled for July 20-22.
