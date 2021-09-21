An area man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to rape and ultimately assaulted a 60-year-old woman near the Jackson Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Roseburg police ultimately contacted Brandon Kyle Kittleson, 31, address unknown, near the rear of The News-Review parking lot after a brief search.
At 1:10 p.m., police responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 508 NE Winchester St. A 60-year-old woman reportedly suffered a stab wound to her hand and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment, Roseburg police said in a release.
Police visited several businesses in the area seeking surveillance video to confirm that Kittleson, who was detained, was the primary suspect in the case.
Kittleson was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of suspicion of first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault and harassment. It was not believed that Kittleson and the victim were known to each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.