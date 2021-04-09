A Winston man was booked into the Douglas County Jail after he reportedly called 911 to report he was stuck in the restroom of a local restaurant Thursday night.
Roseburg police responded to the Subway restaurant, 964 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, after Jason Lee Snyder, 23, of Winston, called to report he was high on methamphetamine and stuck in the restaurant's restroom, according to a police report.
Snyder had manage to break the restroom door off of its frame, police said.
Snyder was charged for suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief as well as for a parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.