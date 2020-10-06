A southern Oregon man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase near Riddle.
According to court documents, a deputy was responding to a reported theft from Central Oregon Pacific Railroad property near Cow Creek and West Fork roads west of Riddle. While en route to that location, the deputy reported seeing a white full-sized Dodge Ram 3500 pickup parked in a gravel pullout near an abandoned motor home in the 10000 block of Cow Creek Road.
The deputy reported seeing "a bald white male with tattoos on his face and neck" standing between the truck and the motor home. When the deputy stopped to speak with the man, James Dillon Card, 28, of Talent, got back into the pickup and allegedly sped toward the deputy's patrol vehicle, narrowly missing impact.
Card reached speeds of 65 mph on Cow Creek Road, passing another vehicle on a blind corner and barely avoiding a head-on collision with a log truck before exiting north onto gravel-surfaced Doe Creek Road, court documents said. Eventually the pursuing deputy lost track of the pickup but "was able to follow the dust trail."
For his own safety, the deputy stopped his pursuit of Card but followed the trail, and could hear the truck revving its engine on private property. Soon after, the deputy saw Card driving back toward him at a high rate of speed. According to court documents, the deputy exited his vehicle and drew his service weapon, at which point Card stopped and put his hands in the air.
Card allegedly put the truck in reverse and backing into a tree before heading back up the private road. He then took off on a maintenance road which tied back on to Doe Creek Road, where other DCSO deputies were positioned.
Card allegedly threatened to strike another DCSO deputy at one road block and two more officers at another blockade before encountering spike strips while on Doe Creek Road.
The truck crashed, going over a 120-foot embankment and came to rest in Doe Creek, but Card was not at the scene. When authorities approached the truck, Card's passenger was complaining of a possible broken leg, and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by air ambulance.
More than two hours into the pursuit, deputies spotted Card on Cow Creek — attempting to flee in a stolen kayak — and were able to take him into custody.
Card reportedly told the arresting deputy that he had fled due to having parole violation warrants for his arrest. In 2016, Card was sentenced to 30 months in Josephine County for a number of driving related offenses, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The Dodge Ram pickup was reported stolen from a store parking lot.
Card was arrested on suspicion of five counts of recklessly endangering another person, driving while suspended or revoked, interfering with a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree assault and lodged at Douglas County Jail.
Card was held in lieu of $457,500 bail.
