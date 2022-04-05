A Myrtle Creek man has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon after police say he held a person against their will for several hours on March 30.
The victim told an investigating Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy that a man, later identified as Joshua Elliott Cottrell, 45, arrived at the victim's home near the intersection of Seeley and Walnut Streets and ordered the victim to get into his pickup by presenting a firearm.
The deputy reported seeing blood on the victim's clothing, which was reportedly the result of an open-handed slap to the victim's face, according to court documents.
The victim reported that after they entered Cottrell's pickup, Cottrell went to the Chevron gas station at Interstate 5 exit 103 and requested $25 in fuel, which the station later reported had not been paid for.
The pickup then began traveling north on I-5 toward Dillard, the victim reported, when Cottrell reportedly became physical with the victim, the court document states. As the victim became emotional due to the alleged violence, Cottrell reportedly said he was "going to take me up into the woods and finish me off," the victim told the deputy.
During the drive into the foothills near Dillard, the victim said that Cottrell used a "torch" which ultimately set their hair on fire. The victim was eventually allowed to leave the pickup in the Willis Creek Road area, and was able to have a friend contact law enforcement.
Thursday, shortly before 10 p.m., the same deputy was called to an address on B Avenue in Canyonville, where Cottrell was reportedly trying to gain access to a residence where the victim was residing.
Multiple units were called for backup and, with the help of K-9 Zoro, found Cottrell laying in a field of tall grass. Cottrell was taken into custody, but refused to recognize his Miranda Rights, the court document stated.
A search of Cottrell revealed an undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl as well as a small baggie of which Cottrell told the deputy was a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A search of the truck revealed dried blood on the dashboard and passenger side door.
Cottrell was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday and formally charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a firearm. Bail was set at $500,000.
