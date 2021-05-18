A man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and three counts of menacing, among other charges, following a home invasion in the Tyee Road area of Oakland Monday.
Ryan Nordlie, 43, reportedly entered the isolated home in Jack Canyon Creek by breaking a downstairs window, according to court documents. The homeowner, who was entertaining two guests, heard glass breaking downstairs and when she went to investigate, spotted Nordlie standing in her laundry room.
The woman attempted to barricade Nordlie in the downstairs portion of the home while holding the door closed with the assistance of one of her guests while the other called 911. After making a makeshift lock — utilizing a 2x4 and a belt — and the three women escaped to a nearby road, where they flagged down responding Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Fearing that Nordlie could gain access to a gun vault on the first level of the home, deputies evacuated all three women from the scene and established a perimeter around the property.
After a little more than an hour, at 3:26 p.m., a shirtless male exited the home through a first-floor window and was taken into custody. He reportedly told deputies that he was being chased by members of the Gypsy Jokers motorcycle club and crashed his BMV SUV somewhere between Highway 38 West and the Jack Canyon Creek home.
Nordlie admitted to using a rock to break the first-floor window in an attempt to get to safety. He later claimed hearing noises upstairs and believed it was the Gypsy Jokers.
In addition to the burglary and menacing charges, Nordlie also is facing single counts first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Nordlie was arraigned Tuesday in Douglas County Circuit Court and bail was set at $50,000.
Damage to the home was estimated at close to $2,000.
