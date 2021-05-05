A Roseburg man led police on a brief pursuit through a southeast Roseburg neighborhood before crashing his vehicle late Monday night.
The high-speed pursuit took place in the Southgate area, according to Roseburg police. Officers attempted a traffic stop on Steven Enrique Raudalas, 20, before he sped off through the neighborhood, committing multiple traffic violations before crashing into a parked truck.
Raudalas continued on before crashing into a cement divider and high-centering his car.
Raudalas was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
