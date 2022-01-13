Man locked inside Harvard Medical Park after watching TV The News-Review Ian Campbell Managing Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Roseburg man was cited after locking himself inside Harvard Medical Park early Wednesday morning, according to police.Brian Alan Oilar, 44, of Roseburg, told police an unknown person told him the passcode to the side door so he let himself in to stay warm and watch TV, according to a police report.Once inside, the door locked behind him and he was unable to get out.Officers showed up just before 4:30 a.m. and cited Oilar on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass. Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ian Campbell Managing Editor Ian Campbell is the managing editor for The News-Review, a former senior editor at the Emerald Media Group and a camping fanatic. Follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17 Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Ian Campbell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment NJ Jan 13, 2022 9:58am Isn't it just always that infamous unknown person who causes trouble. [lol] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge Glide Revitalization withdraws lease proposal with Glide School District TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist Forest Bridges Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Mayor Stan to visit Sutherlin as part of gubernatorial campaign Something old and something new in Sutherlin Saturday. DeFazio endorses Hoyle as successor Responsible Flushing Alliance Announces Six Advisory Members as 2022 #FlushSmart Consumer Education Campaign Kicks Off What's Up Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(1) comment
Isn't it just always that infamous unknown person who causes trouble. [lol]
