A Roseburg man was cited after locking himself inside Harvard Medical Park early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Brian Alan Oilar, 44, of Roseburg, told police an unknown person told him the passcode to the side door so he let himself in to stay warm and watch TV, according to a police report.

Once inside, the door locked behind him and he was unable to get out.

Officers showed up just before 4:30 a.m. and cited Oilar on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.

NJ
NJ

Isn't it just always that infamous unknown person who causes trouble. [lol]

Report

