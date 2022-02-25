YONCALLA — A high-speed pursuit through the streets of Yoncalla led to police using a stun gun on one Eugene man in the bathroom stall of a local bar last Friday.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly noticed a lifted white Toyota Tacoma driving at a high rate of speed on Applegate Street in the center of the city. An attempt to stop the car led to a chase with speeds exceeding 65 mph around the outskirts of Yoncalla as well as on city streets, according to court documents.
The driver, later identified as Danny Lee Adams, 34, took off on foot through an alley and the deputy gave chase as Adams ran into a bathroom of the Why Not Bar & Grill. The court document states that Adams began to reach for his pants when the deputy deployed his Taser and ultimately took Adams into custody.
An officer from the Sutherlin Police Department arrived to assist with the arrest, and stayed with Adams while the deputy went back to secure his patrol cruiser. While doing so, the court document states that a woman, identified as Taralee Montano, 35, of Yoncalla, began berating the deputy and demanded the keys to the Tacoma, which she said was hers.
Despite several commands to leave the area, Montano reportedly tried to get into the pickup, at which point she was also taken into custody, according to the court document.
Both parties were lodged in the Douglas County Jail. Montano was charged with interfering with a peace officer and was released later Friday evening after posting bail.
While being booked into the jail, Adams consented to a breathalyzer test which returned a .09% blood-alcohol content. Adams was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday and charged with attempting to elude both by vehicle and on foot, third-degree escape, reckless driving and driving under the influence. Bail was set at $15,000.
