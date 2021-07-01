CANYONVILLE — A man attacked an electrical pedestal with an ax and threatened a neighbor with a pistol after air conditioning and power issues caused his beer to get warm, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort RV park shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a man yelling and beating on his electrical service pedestal with an ax.
When deputies arrived, they found one man, a neighbor, straddling Douglas Craig Reed, 78, of Grants Pass. Multiple witnesses told deputies that Reed had pointed a gun at the man before the man took him to the ground and got rid of the pistol, according to a court document.
The man who took Reed to the ground said Reed had been ranting most of the day about power issues and was angry with casino RV park staff for not having resolved the issue. He then heard Reed attack the plastic power pedestal with the ax. When the man tried to calm Reed down, Reed reportedly pulled the gun from his pocket and pointed it at the man.
Reed admitted to the investigating deputy that he had grown angry about not getting assistance with the power issue at his RV spot, saying the electrical in his spot had not worked all day “and the beer in his fridge got warm.” After reportedly being ignored by RV park staff, Reed grabbed an ax and began swinging at the electrical pedestal.
Reed was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another. Bail was set at $4,000 and Reed posted a $400 security Wednesday.
