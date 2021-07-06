The sounds of horns, drums and guitars were amplified in Stewart Park on Tuesday with the highly anticipated return of the Music on the Half Shell summer concert series.
MarchFourth, a Portland-based group, opened the concert series with a punch of enthusiasm to a crowd ready to enjoy live music for the first time in almost two years.
The audience erupted in applause as the 20-piece group walked on stage with mismatched outfits — some with their signature marching band attire while one band member wore a hat that looked like a squid.
"That's the biggest cheer we've heard in a year and a half," said a band member to the crowd. "I forgot what it sounded like."
The band proceeded to play music reminiscent of New Orleans jazz while on-stage dancers and acrobats added to the entertainment.
In the designated dancing area right of the stage, audience members of all ages broke loose a variety of moves — everything from belly dancing, the floss, to disco— brought their best. Even the stiltman from MarchFourth joined the crowd with some balanced moves.
William Leybold, who drove up from Ashland for the show, joined the group of dancers. The good heavy tempo was his favorite part about the performance, he said.
Tucked from the crowd, Denise and Chuck Allured, set up folding chairs under the shade of a tree with their therapy dog in training, Lily. This marks Chuck Allured's first Half Shell event with his wife who has attended before. She feels grateful the music is back and he can see the performance of MarchFourth.
"I've never seen a performance with so many people," Denise Allured said. "They are a very different genre."
For many audience members, the return of Half Shell was exciting and a move towards normal.
Craig Kinney was at the park with other members of the Wellspring Bible Fellowship.
"We're thankful for the city for allowing it to come back," Kinney said, who happens to be the chief medical legal death investigator for Douglas County.
The Douglas County Tiger Team stationed under the pavilion overlooking the stage with hopes that people who need to get vaccinated will come up. Mike Hansen, team leader for the Tiger Team, has been striving to give people the opportunity to get vaccinated with the pop-up vaccine clinics.
"It is no cost other than your time," Hansen said.
Anyone who received the vaccine before 8 p.m. during the event was given a "golden ticket" that acted as a free voucher for any of the food venders at the event.
The Half Shell summer concert series will take place every Tuesday until Aug. 10. The Half Shell summer concert series will continue July 13 with a performance by Leroy Bell and His Only Friends.
