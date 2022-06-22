The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a California man in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation it first raided in January.
The agency arrested Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, of Fresno County, California, Tuesday in connection with the illegal grow on Gross Loop in Canyonville.
Detectives first served a search warrant on the property in January, where they seized more than 500 pounds of processed marijuana ready for shipment. A small number of plants also were seized as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and other evidence of drug trafficking.
The property was vacant at the time as Martinez had been arrested earlier that same morning by police in Fresno County on unrelated charges. Martinez was released from jail in March after posting $100,000 bail, but is on parole in the state of California. One of the conditions of his release was that he not leave the state.
Detectives got word Tuesday that Martinez may be back in the area and, at approximately 3 p.m., a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy took Martinez into custody after his vehicle was spotted along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Canyonville.
Martinez faces charges of unlawful possession and manufacture of marijuana, money laundering and attempting to commit a Class B felony. He was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, and initial bail was set at $500,000.
