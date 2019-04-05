Walgreens announced on March 27 it would bring CBD creams, patches and sprays to nearly 1,500 stores in select states, which is all or almost all of the stores in those states, according to a spokesman.
“This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers,” Phil Caruso, the company spokesman, said
Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Indiana and the company’s home state, Illinois, will get the products.
Rival drugstore chain CVS introduced CBD topicals, including creams and salves, to stores in eight states earlier in March.
CBD is the non-psychoactive element in hemp and marijuana. Federal law did not differentiate hemp from other cannabis plants before the 2018 Farm Bill passed in December. In 1937, the Marihuana Tax Act effectively made cannabis illegal and in 1970 the Controlled Substances Act formally banned cannabis of any kind. The 2018 Farm Bill lessened some of those restrictions for hemp including hemp-derived CBD, but not marijuana-derived.
It is celebrated as a cure-all chemical compound and offered alongside marijuana at several dispensaries in Douglas County and even in some stores as the primary product. Hemp cannot contain more than 0.3% of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis plants.
It’s still unlawful under the Food and Drug Administration’s to add CBD to food and beverage products. The only certified CBD drug is Epidiolex.
