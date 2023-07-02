220814-nrr-livestockauction-8.jpeg (copy)

Ryder Mast, a seventh grader from Calapooia 4-H, presents his Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer at a livestock auction held August 13, 2022 at the Douglas County Fair.

 Skylar Knox/ For The News-Review

YONCALLA — Ryder Mast loved his family, rodeo, fishing, ranching and hunting. He was known for his laughter, his talent at woodworking, welding and showing cattle.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.