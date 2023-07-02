YONCALLA — Ryder Mast loved his family, rodeo, fishing, ranching and hunting. He was known for his laughter, his talent at woodworking, welding and showing cattle.
He also loved raising animals.
Since he was in the fourth grade, Ryder — along with his two siblings — took part in 4-H and FFA competitions, caring for steers and selling them annually at 4-H livestock auctions at the Douglas County Fair. During last year’s livestock auction, Ryder won an award for the Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, which was sold for $11 per pound.
He was in the process of raising another steer for this year’s competition when he died on April 17 at the age of 14.
The Mast family wanted to carry on his legacy by having Ryder’s brother, Cash Mast, sell his steer at the livestock auction taking place in August. The Oregon State University extension service’s Market Auction Committee, a volunteer-run committee which oversees the auctions, said it wasn’t possible.
“Once a member can no longer maintain the requirements of the program, the animal is no longer a 4-H or FFA project, and selling it would be outside of not only the mission of the program, but also outside of the limitations of the 501c3 status,” the committee said, adding that the program is supported because of its rigor, commitment and requirements of record keeping, budgeting and ongoing daily care of an animal that is to be completed by the member.
However, the family wants to see the rules changed — not just for them, they said, but for any family who loses a child while they worked to raise an animal for auction.
“It’s a form of closure,” said Hilary Mast, Ryder’s mother. “I don’t know how to explain closure when you’re grieving, because it’s not going to fix it all for you.”
The Mast family said the family of Myles Martin Swenson, a 15-year-old who died on May 15 of this year, is also working to sell their child’s steer at the auction.
“We still have this live animal that is a memory of him [Ryder], and the project that’s continuing on,” said Chad Mast, Ryder’s father. “They have a rule that if one of your animals dies, you can trade it out, with guidelines. But if the child dies, the project is over. We’re fighting for Myles and Ryder, but we’re looking for a change.”
In a letter written to the Mast family, the 4-H Market Auction Committee listed a number of options — any or all of which could take place — that would celebrate Ryder’s life at the Douglas County Fair in place of an auction of his steer.
“After discussions with the families and much consideration, we have shared with each family ways that we could provide activities at fair and our auction including exhibiting the steers, raising and donating funds, and publicly honoring and remembering their sons,” the Market Auction Committee said in a response to questions from The News-Review. “Our intent has been to offer activities that pay tribute in the ways the families shared were important to them while keeping with the auction committee’s core focus on youth development.”
The options included: a one-day memorial show where Ryder’s steer would be shown in a memorial class at 11 a.m. Thursday during the week of the county fair; a time set aside for donations following the junior livestock auction on Saturday during the county fair; a donation fund page created on the Roseburg Rotary website allowing for memorial fund contributions; or a designated area at the Fair Buyer’s Barbecue venue to be decorated in a way that would share about Ryder’s life.
The Mast family, however, declined the options that were provided by the committee in lieu of selling the steer at auction. The family said they weren’t looking for charity, or money, but wanted Ryder’s and Myles’ projects to be completed as intended when the animals were first tagged in and set to appear in March.
“We can’t control what the buyers are going to do,” Chad Mast said. “Nobody’s forcing them to raise their hands. That steer can walk through the ring and not get a single bid, but we don’t care. It’s about my son finishing that project.”
The Market Auction Committee said the sales cannot take place in order to comply with the Rotary Club of Roseburg Foundation’s nonprofit status.
The Market Auction Committee partners with the Rotary Club to create a venue for participants to sell their project to community members above market value, the committee said. This nonprofit status allows for businesses and private buyers to receive tax benefits for their purchases, the committee said, while also allowing 4-H and FFA members to receive payment without the tax implications of standard livestock sales.
Hilary and Chad Mast first met while taking part in Douglas County livestock competitions growing up. Their children take part in the competitions now, programs they see as a benefit to the local community in Douglas County.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}“I don’t want to tarnish these programs, because we believe in all of them,” Chad Mast said. “What we’re doing by shining light, going public, is not meant to tarnish. It’s meant to make the change.”{/span}
Since May, the family has been unabashedly outspoken about their feelings surrounding the sale of Ryder’s and Myles’ steers. A community member printed t-shirts reading “Justice for Ryder and Myles,” which a number of people, including members of the Mast family, wore to the 4-H Lamb Show and auction which took place June 3. Chad Mast said he plans to purchase websites, billboards and host a benefit dinner at Jackson Street Provisions to spread the word about his family’s cause.
“I think people forget, if you’ve never lost a child, you do not realize how many things you have to go to or attend because of that,” Hilary Mast added. “They’re not easy things. They’re things that are unimaginable to most humans, unless you wear their shoes… All they have to do is slip our shoes on, for just a minute. And they would get it.”
The Market Auction Committee said there are currently no rules and procedures in place at the Douglas County Fair or 4-H which address a situation when a child dies before an auction.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}The 4-H committee said Oregon’s statewide 4-H program will address the issue during rule review and will plan to publish updated state rules this fall, a date that would fall after the auction in August.{/span}
The Mast family hopes the rule will change sooner rather than later. For them, seeing Ryder’s and Myles’ projects through to the end is the only way to remember them.
