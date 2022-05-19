Gary Lloyd McConkey Jr. fathered his own grandchild. As a result, the 43-year-old Roseburg man will spend the next 27 years in prison.
McConkey pled guilty to 17 of 54 total charges handed down by a Douglas County grand jury in January 2021.
In an agreement reached with the District Attorney’s Office, McConkey entered guilty pleas to five counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts each of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and incest involving incidents which occurred during four separate incidences between March and May in 2016, according to the indictment. One of those crimes resulted in his victim's pregnancy when they were a juvenile.
The sentence includes 100 months each on the first-degree rape charges, and another 25 months on the fourth rape charge, all to be served consecutively, totaling 325 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
McConkey was formally sentenced in Douglas County Circuit Court before Judge Frances Burge Thursday morning. The sentencing, originally scheduled for 8:15 a.m., was delayed until 11 a.m. as McConkey's attorney, Martin Thompson of Bend, met difficulty getting to the earlier hearing.
During sentencing, after Thompson and Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann having already reached a settlement on sentencing, Thompson described his client as a troubled man.
"He suffered physical and psychological trauma (as a child) as well as physical and sexual abuse," Thompson told the court, noting that his client's mother worked as a prostitute and would bring her children, including McConkey, to her appointments. "He never learned how to correctly develop relationships.
"It's easy to assume that he is a monster. Although his actions in this case are abhorrent, I don't believe Gary is a monster."
A subdued and soft-spoken McConkey apologized to the court and his victim — who appeared via telephone — for what his actions had done to his family.
Prior to enforcing the 325-month, agreed-upon sentence, Judge Burge talked about how unfair she felt the sentence was.
"I have heard an awful picture of your childhood, and I don't doubt that it's true," Burge said. "While I understand the amount of trauma in your childhood, instead of breaking that cycle, you perpetuated it. What you did to (the victim) is inexcusable and frankly disgusting."
Burge said that the 27-year prison sentence for McConkey was nothing compared to what his victim and a child born out of incest will face in the future.
"You gave her a life sentence," Burge said. "You branded her for life, and you only have 27 years? That doesn't seem fair."
McConkey was originally indicted by a grand jury in January 2021 on a total of 54 charges which included 18 counts of first-degree sodomy, 13 counts of incest, 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 11 counts of first-degree rape. The crimes — laid out in the 20-page indictment — were alleged to have been committed against a female family member from when the victim was younger than 16 into adulthood.
The plea agreement avoided trial before a 12-person jury which was scheduled to last 12 weeks.
