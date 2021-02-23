Devin Lee McNamara was formally arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder and two charges of first-degree assault in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
McNamara, 33, is being held without bail.
McNamara appeared before Judge Jason Thomas via closed circuit video from the Douglas County Jail.
McNamara was accompanied by defense attorney Elizabeth Baker for the purpose of the arraignment, and defense counsel was assigned to McNamara after his arraignment. McNamara waived his right to a formal reading of the charges and did not enter a plea during the hearing.
McNamara is suspected of using a handgun to fire into a group of people standing outside of a room at the Budget 16 Motel on Northeast Stephens Street on Monday just before 3 p.m.
The point-blank shooting — McNamara told police he opened fire from between 5 and 6 feet — resulted in the death of Michael Benson, 36, who was declared dead at the scene. Spring Mack, 40, and Jessica Ashley, 44, also suffered serious injuries.
Mack and Ashley were both transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for their injuries, while Ashley was later airlifted to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland with life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson at Mercy said Tuesday afternoon that Mack was in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Ashley's condition was not available.
A police statement and court documents said that after the shooting at the motel, he fled to a home across from the motel and attempted to return with a pair of rifles. According to an eyewitness, McNamara also reportedly fired at a passing vehicle as he fled the scene.
An off-duty Roseburg police sergeant witnessed the shooting from the OK's Auto Supply across the street from the motel. A press release said the off-duty sergeant stayed in constant communication with 911 dispatchers, providing officers real-time information on the suspect's movement and actions.
As McNamara attempted to return, the sergeant tackled the shooter to the ground and subdued him before two on-duty officers arrived to take McNamara into custody.
McNamara was transported to Chi Mercy Medical Center for his injuries before being booked into the jail.
Second-degree murder, classified as aggravated murder, is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison an up to a $500,000 fine. First-degree assault is also a Measure 11 crime, carrying a minimum mandatory sentence of 7 years, 6 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.