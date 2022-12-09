Southern Oregon Medical Education began teaching medical professionals and interested community members alike during the spring.
The business, located in the Umpqua Business Center on 522 Washington Ave. in Suite 121, teaches the finer points of advanced life support, pediatric life support and basic life support like bleeding stages and cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
Kasie Walker-Counts grew up in Roseburg and returned to raise her children. She also wants to support her hometown community.
“I left very quickly after high school for college at Oregon State University and a degree in clinical dietetics,” said Walker-Counts, a registered nurse and the owner and director of Southern Oregon Medical Education. “After a public health internship in South America and some years of travel, my husband and I returned to Roseburg and Douglas County to work with the impoverished individuals in the area.”
Walker-Counts is the instructor for the advanced and pediatric life support classes and works with one employee who handles the basic lifesaving skills courses.
“I have been an Emergency Medical Technician since 2010, but this is my first year as a CPR instructor," said Bobby Lybarger, EMT and instructor for the Southern Oregon Medical Education. “A lot of people have to take these classes for work, but some people do it because they want to be able to save a loved one if necessary or help someone if they come across an accident.”
Until now, Southern Oregon Medical Education has maintained a low profile as they got their footing and developed their curriculum, but they are ready to serve the Douglas County community at-large and offer a range of course, price and scheduling options.
“I love teaching,” Walker-Counts said. “We are so excited to teach the skills that for us are common sense, but for the community and not well known. We want to share basic lifesaving skills with everybody.”
The sentiment is echoed by Lybarger, “I enjoy teaching anyone who is willing to learn something new.” He later added, “People can be the middle person during an accident and before the ambulance arrives that might save a life.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.