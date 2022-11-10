Medical issue likely cause of car crash into home The News-Review Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — A vehicle crashed into the side of home around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Hickory Street.Police responded to the scene and found that the driver, 71-year-old Tommy Ray Booth, likely had a medical issue that caused the crash.Booth was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was towed away by Joe's Towing. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tommy Ray Booth Motor Vehicle Transports Vehicle Towing Chevrolet Silverado Police Crash Car Crash Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Douglas County local election results Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past Skarlatos party watches and waits Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 103-year-old veteran was first woman from her county to serve in military Miami 80, Stetson 56 Miami 80, Stetson 56 Roseburg Folklore Society song circle held Nov. 13 LFTD Partners Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022
