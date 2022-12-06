DRAIN — When Amethyst Beard was 14 years old, she drove with her family to visit her sister in San Francisco, driving past beautiful Victorian houses.
“I looked at them and I was like, I’m going to live in a house like that someday,” Beard said.
Years later, Beard, who goes by Ame instead of Amethyst, heard about a wedding shop in Drain, Exclusively Bridal, and when visiting, met the owner there, Bonnie Morgan. After coming into the store and buying a wedding dress, she noticed a beautiful house, with a Victorian design just like those old San Francisco homes, down the road on 1st Street. Thirty minutes later, she gave her fiancé a call.
“Hey,” she said. “We just bought a house in Drain.”
After 14 years living in that same house, Beard has solidified herself as a staple of Drain’s community, especially because of one trait — she knows how to throw a party.
As a member of the Chamber of Commerce for the past eight years, Beard now serves as the activities coordinator, pitching ideas and planning events to be held in Drain — events like a Victorian-themed “tea crawl” across local businesses in the area, a Christmas Extravaganza spanning the whole month of December, and an Oktoberfest event — complete with a pumpkin catapult.
“I really found that a beautiful event is an art form in itself,” Beard said. “So I take a lot of pride in it being executed really, really well. I get a lot of adrenaline and personal pleasure out of seeing people be joyful.”
Beard balances her event planning with a full-time job working in Springfield, as principal of the Arts Academy High School. With four children, three grandchildren, and a 45-minute commute every day, most people would find this work overwhelming — but Beard embraces the chaos.
“My friends call me the time vendor, they have no idea how I can do all the things I do,” Beard said. “I have ADHD and I’m just a hyperactive person. I don’t sleep a lot and I kind of live my dreams. When I’m not awake, I’m thinking about stuff. I’m constantly thinking about how to do things, the planning is always happening. So while some people see it as a disability or a negative thing, and I’m not saying it’s all been perfect, but I’ve finally learned to use it like a superpower.
Bonnie Morgan, the first person Beard met in Drain, serves as the head of the Drain Chamber of Commerce and works alongside Beard for every event that the Chamber puts on.
“Most everything we’re doing would not be happening without her, if it weren’t for her enthusiasm,” Morgan said. “She’s on top of everything.”
Morgan said that ever since Beard arrived, she’s been community oriented — even before she joined the Chamber of Commerce, she was helping organize events for the county fair, as well as starting a local gardening club.
“Ame loves all people,” Morgan said. “She treats everybody with cheeriness and positivity all the time. I’m hard pressed to think of her saying anything negative.”
Next year, Beard hopes to put on an all-new, springtime event, but mostly, she hopes the Chamber of Commerce can help push to revitalize Drain as a whole, by raising interest in local businesses. For the time being, she says, there’s always an event to be planning — and she’s willing to plan it.
“I’m a big fan of saying I don’t have to get paid for this work,” Beard said. “We should want our community to be better. And if I have this skill, and I can bring it to others, why not share this with the community? In my opinion, that community giving, that volunteerism is incredibly important. If we get a lot of people saying that’s not my job, nothing gets done.”
