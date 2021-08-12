Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas County. “Meet The Mayors” explores the men and women who occupy the most visible unpaid role in each of their respective cities.
A buddy was first on the scene when Winston Mayor Scott Rutter took a tumble at the Myrtle Creek Golf Course.
Rutter recalled he was headed downhill for an errant ball when his legs started pedaling like a cartoon character’s. Within seconds, he was on the ground, “flopping like a mackerel.”
As his golfing mate reached down to offer a hand, the mayor paused.
“Hold on, dude,” Rutter said. “I’m 66 years old and taking inventory ... OK, all there, up we go.”
Rutter knows how to take stock after an unexpected turn. He’s had to switch careers more than once. He’s said “yes” to new responsibilities. He honed his culinary talents through an Umpqua Community College course that directed students to cook with whatever ingredients they were handed.
Rutter likes to quip that Winston’s 2020 mayoral election was similar to an auction in which he put a bid to help boost the price. “Turns out I was running unopposed — caught with my hand up in the air.”
Yet Rutter has no regrets. Several months into his first term, he’s enthusiastic about Winston’s direction. He cites several of the town’s assets — a forward-thinking team of city staffers, a progressive parks board and a proactive city council.
“We’ve got a lot of people with good intentions, good ideas,” Rutter said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”
Born to a military family in El Paso, Texas, Rutter came with his parents to Roseburg when he was 6 weeks old. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1973. While pursuing a career in sales and customer service, he lived in places including Medford and the Willamette Valley.
Along the way, he’s worked for a regional fast-food chain, a food distribution company, an industrial sales company and an importer. One day at an Independence lumber mill office, he bumped into a fellow ’73 Roseburg High alum. The former Carla Commons was a classmate of Rutter’s back in kindergarten.
The two married in 1984, just four months after reconnecting. Each had two children from a previous marriage. Today the Rutters have 10 grandchildren.
The couple returned to Douglas County in 2003, when Scott Rutter took a customer service position with North River Boats. He soon moved into the wine business. During festivals, he noticed several thriving food vendors and started thinking of a new direction.
He and his wife acquired a couple of concession trailers and traveled the fair and festival circuit. Eventually, the couple launched Creative Catering. Rutter bolstered his expertise by earning a culinary arts certificate at UCC.
“What kept it interesting was the changes (in cuisine),” Rutter said. “We did Filipino, Southern, Creole … We had the ability to taste and adjust as we went.”
The Rutters kept Creative Catering bustling until COVID-19 tipped off a domino row of canceled events. They decided to retire the business early this year.
As Creative Catering wound down, Rutter’s civic responsibilities gathered momentum. He’d been appointed to a vacant city council seat in 2017 and was elected to retain it in 2018. He’d also served on the city’s Urban Renewal Board.
Becoming mayor in January didn’t change how Rutter viewed municipal government. “I don’t consider it being in politics,” he said. “I think of it as there’s some work to be done.”
Rutter’s can-do stance was no surprise to City Manager Mark Bauer, another ’73 Roseburg High grad who has known Rutter since middle school. They played football together at RHS.
“He’s always been someone people gravitate toward,” Bauer said. “He’s a leader and he gives very clear direction on what he’d like to see happen.”
Bauer credited Rutter with finding a way to replace much-needed police vehicles and to get them on the street as quickly as possible, starting the process early enough to avoid competition with other cities. Bauer also praised Rutter for seeking to link Winston with more county and state organizations.
“He wants to make those connections that can really help the city of Winston grow … by making the contacts with movers and shakers who can help make things happen,” Bauer said.
Rutter also finds satisfaction in his work with the nonprofit agency ADAPT, which provides addiction treatment and mental health services. He’s been on the board of directors for about a dozen years. It’s particularly gratifying to talk to people whose lives have been improved by ADAPT, he said.
“One individual had lost her whole life — family, children, everything,” Rutter said. Through ADAPT, she achieved sobriety and got a job as a drug and alcohol counselor. “She got her family back. That’s pretty cool stuff,” he said.
ADAPT Board Chairman Todd Munsey praised Rutter as a “genuine” man of common sense who conducts himself with honesty and a great sense of humor.
“Scott is a tremendous board member who never hesitates to ask a difficult question,” Munsey said. “He is also adept at bringing clarity to very complicated industry discussions. Every board needs a member and a leader like Scott.”
Rutter’s list of talents is not endless, however. He claims he’s a terrible golfer. He laments that his organizational skills are limited to “how many socks he can stuff into a drawer and manage to close it.”
Despite his ready one-liners, Rutter said he’s serious about his civic goals. One of them is to find a way to involve more young people in city government. Although he said he doesn’t aspire to a legacy, he hopes people will see benefits from his time as mayor.
His culinary advice contains wisdom for life in general. When it comes to mealtime, he said, “Don’t run to the store because the recipe calls for parsnips. You’ve got rutabagas, go ahead and use them.
“Cook with what you’ve got.”
