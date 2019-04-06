WINCHESTER — Megan McLaughlin and Olivia McCurdy won the crown and sash at Saturday’s Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program competition held at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
McLaughlin, who attends Corban University, won the Miss Douglas County 2019 title, which came with a $3,000 scholarship. Roseburg High School freshman McCurdy won the Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen crown, which came with $1,500 in scholarship money and one free term at Umpqua Community College.
McLaughlin also won the top interview and Miss Congeniality awards in the Miss Douglas County competition, and shared the talent award with McKaela Shepherd. Umpqua Community College’s Dystini Schuster was the runner-up in the five person Miss Douglas competition.
This was the first year the Miss America competition no longer judged girls by their appearance, and the swimsuit portion of the fitness competition was removed. Instead the organization encourage candidates to wear clothes that reflect their style.
During the on-stage interview McLaughlin said she would not have removed the swimsuit competition, but rather expanded the fitness portion. Personal interviews took place with all contestants earlier in the day.
The 21-year-old college senior built her platform on the heart of fitness.
“Coronary heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in America and an unhealthy lifestyle directly correlates,” McLaughlin said, she plans to hold and promote fitness events that will help the community be healthier.
There were 15 candidates in the outstanding teen competition, where Lily Brown was runner-up and won $1,000, Aspen Graves was second runner-up and Kerra Bielman was third runner-up.
McCurdy not only won the crown, but she also won the build-your-own scholarship award and shared the community service title with Brown.
During the fitness portion of the competition, McCurdy was able to do push-ups with one of her legs raised and do an aerial flip following the normal fitness routine. She did an aerial flip once more during the talent portion, when she performed a lyrical dance.
During the on-stage interview McCurdy asked what she learned about herself through the program. “to always believe in myself. Because if I believe in myself I’ll be able to accomplish more.”
The Miss Douglas County organization raised more than $16,000 in scholarship money this year.
McLaughlin and McCurdy will both get a chance to compete for more scholarship money and the state title from June 23-30 at the Seaside Convention Center.
