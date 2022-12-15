The students, faculty and staff all came together on Wednesday, at Melrose Elementary to set up for its annual holiday dinner.
The dinner will return for the first time Thursday after COVID-19 lockdown mandates.
“A lot of people think we are this little county school,” Principal Tammy Rasmussen said, “but we have 360 students and are the third largest school in the district.”
The expectation is for around 800 guests to enjoy the festivities which will include a holiday tree to be donated to a family after the event, a snow blower, ornaments created by students from the Developmental Learning Center and, of course, the dinner itself will include all the trimmings and fixings.
“Melrose has an important relationship with tradition, we like to say our roots run deep,” Rasmussen said. “We run all events through the ideas of ritual, traditions and belief and this event brings families and community together for a simple meal.”
As the gymnasium was being transformed from a basketball court into a winter wonderland, lead designer and Developmental Learning Center teacher Eric Fullerton directed student volunteers and eager staff to different projects around the campus.
“I went to Melrose as a student and both of my parents are teachers,” Fullerton said. “I still remember the holiday dinner from when I was a kid and I have gone through a lot of things during this time of year, so for me to remember this dinner means it was pretty impactful.”
Decorations created an atmosphere of seasonal joy as a group of Roseburg High School student volunteers worked to hang the penguin mural.
“I really loved the holiday dinner when I came here and it is really nice to be back,” said ninth grader Sadie Bentea. “I plan on coming back to help next year.”
Her brother, Owen Bentea, added, “I remember being in leadership and helping out by bringing trays out to some kids.”
Diligently, staff and volunteers brought out more and more holiday décor to create an ambiance of family tradition, Christmas and unity.
“My mom is a teacher and it was really fun when I went to school here,” said 10th grade volunteer, Kaden Luther. “So, I decided to come help out.”
Ornaments and garland became an entry way to the holidays, where just an hour before backpacks and children rushing to busses was all anyone could see.
“I remember playing basketball and football and any games you could imagine when I went to school here,” said 10th grade student volunteer Ashton Palm. “I wanted to come back to see some old teachers and hang out with the kids.”
With the effort to build community ties and encourage families to come together to break bread and share stories, Melrose Elementary School staff worked late into the evening preparing for the feast.
“After all the trouble with COVID-19 and the way things are, we need to slow down, come together and enjoy a meal and each other’s company,” Rasmussen said.
