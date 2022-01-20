Students at Melrose Elementary School embraced their green thumb while getting their hands dirty at the school’s garden on Wednesday.
This fell during the school’s winter garden week, which gave students from every grade the chance to experience the garden through planting and tasting activities.
Principal Tamara Rasmussen guided a group of fifth graders toward the garden area before asking them to identify any changes they noticed about the plants. Working together the students congregated around wooden planters pointing out various signs of growth and decay — from sprouts to browning leaves. After a few minutes, Rasmussen brought their attention to some broccoli with teeth marks.
“We have some of the healthiest deer in Douglas County,” Rasmussen said as she pointed to a gap in the fence.
After observing some other vegetables, students began preparing one planter full of soil to plant two packages of carrot seeds. The class decided to plant the seeds in the shape of the letter “M” for school spirit.
“I loved sticking my hands in the dirt,” fifth grader Journee Aden said.
One of the students, Rowan Yoder, said she felt confident about gardening and that she loved growing tomatoes the most in honor of her great-grandfather.
Since creating the garden area with the help of volunteers in early 2020, Rasmussen said it has been well received by students. While the area is a great learning space for students, it also can provide an area of calm that students may need on stressful days. Rasmussen said if a student is having a bad day, whether they are upset or acting up, she invites them to join her in the garden.
“I just feel like the garden is just another place for us to level the playing field,” she said.
But the gardening education doesn’t stop with the wooden beds, the greenhouse or birch tree trunks bursting with mushrooms. Inside the second grade classroom, students are watching different types of lettuce grow but without the assistance of soil. Instead, the lettuce is growing inside the class’s new hydroponic set, which was given to the school through the GroMoreGood Hydroponic Garden Project. The project comes from a partnership between the Scott’s Miracle-Gro Foundation and the National Farm to School Network, which aims to bring hydroponic sets to kindergarten through second grade classrooms across the country.
Throughout the next year, Janet Parrott’s second graders will learn all about the hydroponic set with lesson plans provided by the project. Students from the class will be able to reap what they sow — quite literally — in a few weeks.
“It teaches them another way to grow food,” Parrott said. “We’ve already focused so much on growing food and how important it is to grow food yourself. It’s really satisfying.”
Melrose was one of eight schools across Oregon that recently received a hydroponic set through the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.