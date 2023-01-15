As a child growing up in Roseburg, Alison Hinson loved playing in the forest.
Running around barefoot, she would try and climb up juniper trees with her friends, picking the berries to make their own homemade “potions.”
Years later, when the time came to decide on a name for her new mental health counseling company, there was an obvious choice.
“In Douglas County, we have a strong correlation to nature,” Hinson said. “Junipers are known for healing and growth as sort of a symbolic metaphor, so it felt like a mix of those childhood memories being a kid in Oregon, and the feeling of growth in a nature focused area.”
Hinson opened Juniper Tree Counseling in the start of 2020, with a focus on counseling for children, families and people in the LGBTQ+ community.
After two years in an office space, she was looking to expand, and as someone who, along with her husband, loves old houses — their first home together was built in 1913 — they decided to purchase and renovate the Judge William R. Willis House in Roseburg, a home on the list of the National Registry of Historic Places, as a new place to host her counseling business.
“This had such a home-like setting,” Hinson said. “It wasn’t so clinical and sterile like other facilities can be, it was kind of a double win that we got to renovate some of downtown in this beautiful historic place, but also to let families use it and reduce that stigmatizing feeling you can get in a lot of mental health places.”
According to the NRHP nomination form filed for the Willis House in 1973, the home was constructed in 1874 by Willis, a lawyer born in Ohio in 1821, who made his way to Roseburg where he was appointed as Justice of the Peace, a county judge and eventually became a prominent attorney. He also served on the Roseburg City Council, and was mayor for three terms. The home served as the Roseburg City Library from 1924 to 1956, and when the Roseburg Blast damaged city hall in 1959, the city offices were headquartered in the building until a new city hall was completed nearby.
Hinson said that when they purchased the building in 2021, it had been vacant since 2017, and was in need of major repairs and renovation. After months of work, Juniper Tree Counseling finally completed the move to the new building last week.
“This is a breath of fresh air,” said Scott Tougas, a counselor at Juniper Tree. “It’s hard to even describe being able to come into an atmosphere like this. I think this is just something that very few patients get, and I think getting to experience a building that is just this glamorous is something that makes you want to come back. It’s the very opposite of walking into an institutionalized building, and I think that really speaks to patients loudly.”
Hinson said there is a shortage of mental health providers nationwide, but especially in Douglas County — in a field where a master’s degree is required to start working, finding providers in a town with no university can be difficult — especially for specialized providers focusing on children and LGBTQ+ needs.
“I could quadruple the number of providers I have and still probably have more need,” Hinson said. “Douglas County, by square footage, is the size of Vermont. We’re a huge county, so even with all of our mental health providers working together, there’s a big need. When you add that the last four or five years have had so many political issues, COVID, all these things, it took what was already a difficult time and exacerbated it.”
Hinson hopes that, along with eventually adding more providers, the new change of scenery will help those seeking counseling in the Douglas County area. The home is bright, with large windows, tall ceilings and a comfortable, lived-in atmosphere — the opposite of what you typically think of when you’re seeking medical help.
“This is the type of environment therapists are looking for,” Tougas said. “From the day they start school, they want an atmosphere like this, an atmosphere they want to work in.”
Over time, Hinson said she hopes to expand the company while making sure to keep services intimate and high quality, making sure not to lose the vision and intention of what she’s already built.
“90% of what you see on TV isn’t real,” Hinson said. “We’re not going to ask you to lay down on a sofa and talk about your mom. We’re going to ask you what your goals are, we’re going to ask you what you need that support to look like from us. And we’re going to walk that road with you, not at you … This is not a place of judgement. We expect people to come in and say, ‘I’m struggling.’ We’re here for that purpose.”
Juniper Tree is located at 744 Southeast Rose Street.
