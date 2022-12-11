The Mexican Riviera, on the country’s Pacific coast — not to be confused with Riviera Maya, on the Yucatan Peninsula — is a charming destination of historic beachside towns, luxury resorts, stunning scenery and vibrant culture.
The southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula is a place where the desert meets the sea, with a climate that’s nearly perfect year-round.
The resort city of Cabo San Lucas is the hub of a 20-mile corridor lined with wide, picturesque beaches and a coastline framed in majestic rocky outcroppings. You’ll find world-class resorts and championship golf courses here.
One of Cabo’s most amazing natural features is Land’s End, also known as El Arco, or the Arch, a rock formation created by the powerful winds that race across the Pacific. The best way to see it is from a water taxi or on a boat tour.
If you’re looking for a quiet, more laid-back spot, try San Jose del Cabo, about 30 minutes from Cabo San Lucas. You can stroll along the tree-lined streets and admire the colorful murals on your way to the central plaza, where vendors sell crafts including paintings, jewelry and wooden carvings.
The popular Art Walk, held on Thursday evenings, provides a showcase for galleries. Top-flight restaurants serve up Latin American favorites, along with panoramic views of the Bay of Cabo San Lucas and El Arco in the distance.
Historic splendor meets natural beauty in Mazatlán, a fishing port founded in the mid-1500s that has become a popular tourist destination. Old Mazatlán is a great place to explore, with its main square surrounded by restaurants and cafés. Must-see sights include the 19th-century Mazatlán Cathedral.
For an unforgettable view, you can climb to a mountaintop lighthouse on the Cerro del Creston, on the city’s southern peninsula. If you want a less strenuous activity, you can stroll along the Malecon boardwalk, with stunning ocean views and hundreds of restaurants, bars and boutiques.
In Puerto Vallarta, you’ll find sprawling beaches that attract visitors from all over the world, vibrant art galleries and a delectable culinary scene. If you love staying active, this is the place to indulge in a favorite or try something new. Your options include diving, snorkeling, bungee jumping, parasailing, windsurfing, jet skiing and kayaking.
Behind the city is the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range, with activities from horseback riding and zip lining to peaceful nature walks. On the boardwalk, you can spend the day shopping for crafts like leather boots and woven baskets or simply sip margaritas at an outdoor café, watching the people walk by.
Riviera Nayarit, about 90 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, is Mexico’s newest beach destination. This nearly 200-mile stretch of pristine Pacific coastline is home to dozens of seaside resorts. The area is known for its vibrant coral reefs that make it a great spot for snorkeling and scuba diving, along with lush rainforests and nature sanctuaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.