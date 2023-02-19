If you’re tired of the cold, you can find sunny skies, warm water and a relaxing vibe at a resort in Mexico or the Caribbean. Whether you want shopping and nightlife or a secluded spot, you’ll find lots of choices for a winter getaway.
Here are just a few of those destinations, along with some of the properties that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection, a curated list of luxury accommodations that offer unrivaled service.
Beautiful beaches and a vibrant nightlife make Playa del Carmen a popular resort area along the Riviera Maya in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The area is also a top diving destination, teeming with marine life and underwater caverns.
The Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen is in a great location, facing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and just a few steps from the “Quinta Avenida,” or Fifth Avenue, lined with shops, bars and restaurants.
Located on a white sand beach between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Hotel Esencia is a secluded 50-acre estate that was once the private hideaway of an Italian duchess. It’s a stunning spot where sea turtles come to nest and thousands of butterflies make their home.
In addition to the spectacular setting, the hotel is also known for its farm-to-table cuisine and all-organic spa, where ingredients are harvested from the soil of the Mayan jungle.
The nation of Antigua and Barbuda, known for its reef-lined beaches and rainforest, is positioned where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean. Blue Waters Resort, on Soldier Bay in St. John’s, the capital, features small, secluded beach coves, freshwater pools and 17 acres of lush tropical gardens.
The beachfront accommodations are renowned for their spectacular views.
The Dominican Republic has a range of all-inclusive resorts, great beaches and world-class golf courses. For example, Eden Roc at Cap Cana is located in the country’s most exclusive gated beachfront community.
It’s home to pristine beaches, towering cliffs, tropical forests, a bustling marina and the number-one golf course in the Caribbean, a Jack Nicklaus signature course.
Puerto Rico’s Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has its origins in the 1950s as a playground for celebrities. Following a $65-million renovation and redesign, it continues to be one of the Caribbean’s most desired resorts.
The hotel is only 15 minutes from the shopping, entertainment and historic sites of Old San Juan. It’s a charming place to explore, with towering walls, plazas, hidden patios and cobblestone streets.
The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman has breathtaking views overlooking Seven Mile Beach, the grand jewel of the Cayman Islands. It’s a great spot for water sports like snorkeling diving and jet skiing.
The hotel features a variety of unmatched experiences for guests, including a waterpark, a golf course designed by Greg Norman, a tennis center that includes a pickle ball court and a luxurious wellness spa, in addition to six restaurants.
