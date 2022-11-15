The people at 7 Seven Thai Restaurant had some unexpected guests at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A silver Toyota minivan jumped the curb and crashed through the main windows of the Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard restaurant — pinning guests between the van and their table.
The Roseburg Fire Department reported Tuesday afternoon that five people seated at the restaurant were injured in the accident, two of which were trapped under the Toyota minivan.
“We didn’t see anything, but we heard a loud crash and it felt like an earthquake,” said Mariah Hall, an employee of Smokeless Solutions located upstairs from 7 Seven Thai. “We came out and saw all this smoke.”
The Roseburg Fire Department reported that Jeanne Wallace, 94, had driven through the front of the restaurant. The fire department said that statements to police given at the scene revealed that the driver had accidently pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, accelerating into the window.
Multiple fire engines, police cruisers and ambulances all converged on the east entrance of the Garden Valley Shopping Center, working diligently to get people to safety and assisting with injuries caused by the accident.
“I believe three individuals were transported due to their injuries,” said Battalion Chief Drew Fairbairn of the Roseburg Fire Department.
The fire department later reported Tuesday that two of the individuals transported were trauma patients, and that the driver was uninjured and cited for careless driving.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
