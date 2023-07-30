SEASIDE — Competitors donned sparkling evening gowns and showcased a range of talents in front of a large crowd, all for the chance to be this year’s Miss Oregon. Bright lipstick, glittering gowns, stiletto heels and polished performances all graced the stage at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center from July 17-23.
Aspen Young was crowned Miss Douglas County in February. Since then, she has worked to raise awareness for autism, encouraging others to “see beyond the spectrum” with her service initiative. Her brother, who has autism, inspires her to help “people out in the community understand how to treat those with autism.” Young said her service initiative “really hit home” because of her brother.
At the local round, Young was given People’s Choice, Top Talent, Photogenic and Build Your Own Scholarship awards. At the Miss Oregon competition, Young again won the People’s Choice award and found a spot in the top 10 out of 19 total competitors.
Young’s first pageant was in 2018 when she competed for the title of Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen. She said the Outstanding Teen, Miss Douglas County and Miss Oregon events were all big steps from each other, leveling up the caliber of competitors with each advancement. She had to overcome her own shyness when she started competing as a teen. Since then, she said she has grown a lot and is now more comfortable on stage.
“It just really helps you grow your confidence once you start doing the pageants,” Young said. “It helps you grow as a person because you not only get those life skills of being able to go talk in public but you also get the interview skills, so that’s what I think is one of the coolest parts.”
The Miss Oregon competition brought together county winners from across Oregon for jam-packed days of media interviews, rehearsals and competition events. Young said that although she was initially nervous to attend the event, she felt welcomed by the 2023 class of Miss Oregon contestants and made fast friends while she was there.
“Pageant girls tend to have the stigma of ‘mean girls.’ Well, I walked in there and I was like, ‘everyone is so nice,’” Young said. “The sisterhood really is real because I met a few people just during the week at state and they ended up being my really good friends at state. It’s crazy how that short amount of time in talking with people over social media can really just click once you get to meet in person.”
Young said the chance to compete at the state level for a Miss title felt like a step away from reality at first.
“Not everyone gets to experience this,” Young said. “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it just made me realize how blessed I was to have the opportunity since not everyone gets to have that experience.”
To Young, a successful Miss Douglas County is somebody who utilizes the job as a service role dedicated to giving back to the community that supported them to begin with.
“I know that was the most important thing when I was crowned that I thought about was that I just earned all these scholarships from people who donated or sponsored throughout the community,” Young said. “It’s really important to be able to give back to the community and the way that you would do that would be through your service.”
For now, Young is enjoying her time attending events and supporting Douglas County as she prepares to apply for the nursing program at Lane Community College.
“I’m just open to whatever opportunity that I’m gonna be blessed with next and we’ll see where that takes me,” Young said.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
