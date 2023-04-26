230426-nrr-missdouglascounty-1.jpg

Hailey Gordon, left, and Lena Larecy were awarded with the Miss Umpqua Valley's Teen and Miss Douglas County Teen awards, respectively, and will be competing at a state tournament in North Bend

 Will Geschke/The News Review

Local winners of the Miss Douglas County teen scholarship program will be traveling to North Bend this weekend to participate in the statewide Miss Oregon Teen competition.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Multimedia Reporter

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.