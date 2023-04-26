Local winners of the Miss Douglas County teen scholarship program will be traveling to North Bend this weekend to participate in the statewide Miss Oregon Teen competition.
Lena Larecy, a 17-year-old Roseburg High School student, won the Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen award. Hailey Gordon, a 16-year-old who attends Oakland High School, won the Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen award. Both have a chance to advance to the national Miss America Teen competition taking place later in the year.
The competition is nothing new to Larecy, who has been participating in the scholarship program since she was in middle school. She has gone to the statewide Miss Oregon Teen competition three times, twice making it into the top 5 of the event.
"I think the competition is such a fun thing to do," Larecy said. "Getting to go out there and show your true self, whether it's an interview or fitness or talent, it's just something that you really get to go out there and show those judges and the audience who you are."
Gordon, on the other hand, started participating in the scholarship program last year, when she placed runner up in the local competition. This year, she was able to qualify for the statewide competition for the first time.
"I'm not completely sure what to expect, but I mean, it sounds really fun and new," Gordon said. "And I'm just really excited to see all the things that are different from locals."
As part of the competition, Gordon and Larecy have both been gathering sponsorships from community members and local businesses, with 50% of the proceeds going into an account specifically used for the teen's college funds and the other 50% going to the scholarship program for other awards.
Larecy said she had raised over $5,000 throughout the past few years and Gordon, in two years, has raised over $2,000.
During the competition, Gordon, Larecy and the other participants will have to go through five different phases: an interview, a fitness routine, an evening gown, an onstage question and a personal talent performance. Larecy will perform a jazz dance and Gordon will perform a speed painting of Marilyn Monroe.
"I saw so many singers and dancers, and I was so worried because I can't sing or dance," Gordon said. "I'm not a big painter, but I do draw a lot. I was researching some other pageant talents and speed painting came up, so I taught myself and picked something I figured I should be able to draw."
The two can't wait for the competition, which will take place from April 28-30 in the Liberty Theater in North Bend. As the competition nears, the two are excited to stay together through the process.
"That's the cool thing about us being able to have two title holders, is that some of those counties and other programs don't get to," Larecy said. "We know that we'll be with each other throughout the whole weekend, so having someone that's familiar to you just makes it a lot more comforting."
