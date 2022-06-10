Next weekend, four young ladies representing Douglas County will be in Seaside to compete in the Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen pageant. While the Miss Douglas County titleholders anxiously await the outcome of the June 16-18 competition, they stopped by The News-Review on Thursday to chat.
Miss Douglas County Marin Gray, Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen Emma Hargraves, Miss Umpqua Valley Emily Redling and Miss Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen Lily Brown shared some details about their individual platforms, along with some of the things they accomplished this year.
“There’s a lot more to this than crowns and sashes,” Gray said.
Together and separately, they have made multiple service appearances, engaged in social impact initiatives, established local partnerships and provided support for each other and those they have interacted with.
They have learned a lot about the community this year, including many things they did not know. They all give a lot of themselves to the community, but they also get something in return.
“So far, I have received $25,000 in scholarships,” said Gray, who plans to pursue a law career.
As an advocate for school safety, Brown has created the social movement #saferschools to promote safety on all campuses. She says she was bullied in school, which led her to take action through student-led focus groups.
Hargraves is focused on foster home awareness. Living in a home with five girls, her goal is to serve as a role model for them and others in the foster care system.
Redling has become more Umpqua Valley business-aware. She also takes pride in connecting and interacting with kids.
While each of their platforms is unique, they all say they have one resounding thing in common.
“As a titleholder, it’s important to show people your real self. We’re people, too,” Hargraves said. “People’s perception of us is through social media. We’re not just titleholders. We’re real people with real experiences.”
Before leaving, the group was asked to respond to an important question about Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA who committed suicide in January. Following her death, Kryst’s family said she privately suffered from depression. She kept her mental health struggles hidden from everyone, which was a shock given her high-profile job as a bubbly, happy-go-lucky reporter for the national television show Extra.
“Her story definitely rippled through pageant circles this year,” Gray said.
“More mental health help is definitely needed,” Brown said.
“It’s definitely important for us to be a friend to others and share our stories,” Redling said. “We want to be resources for people who are struggling.”
Hargraves said “it’s important to acknowledge our struggles. We are trying to make a difference.”
There will be a titleholder send-off party tonight from 6-8 p.m., at Oak Hills Golf Course in Sutherlin.
The 75th Annual Miss Oregon Competition and Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition will be held at The Seaside Convention Center.
