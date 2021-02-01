The body of a missing Myrtle Creek woman was recovered from the South Umpqua River after being discovered by a fisherman Wednesday.
Rachel Weathers, 39, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, and was believed to be driving to her home in Myrtle Creek. Her family reported her missing Jan. 7.
A press release from the Myrtle Creek Police Department Monday said that during a joint investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, evidence was found that a vehicle may have driven into the river on Dole Road near the entrance to the Myrtle Creek Transfer Station northwest of downtown Myrtle Creek.
Investigators suspected that it may have been Weathers' car, a blue 2002 Chevrolet Malibu. The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team searched the area, but were unable to locate Weathers or her vehicle.
On the afternoon of Jan. 27, a fisherman reported seeing a body in the river near Whitson Lane in the Round Prairie area along Old Highway 99. The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was Weathers.
Foul play is not suspected, and Weathers' vehicle still has not been located. Myrtle Creek police are asking anyone who sees the blue Chevrolet Malibu — Oregon license plate 288-HRD — to call 541-440-4471.
