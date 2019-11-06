The missing Roseburg man who was last seen in early October was found deceased in a heavily wooded area between Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, police said Wednesday.
Matthew James Shelton, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 11 after his mother indicated no one had heard from the man since Oct. 6.
The Roseburg Police Department sent out a press release Tuesday asking the public for help with locating Shelton.
On Wednesday, police, along with a K-9 team from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, located Shelton's body in Roseburg.
Jeff Eichenbusch, a spokesman for the Roseburg police, said the incident is being investigated as a probable suicide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or by using the online Lifeline Crisis Chat. Both are free and confidential and will connect the caller with a trained counselor in the area.
