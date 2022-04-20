Missing Winston girl returns home safely DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Apr 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lillian Blue, 15, returned to her Winston home Tuesday evening. Blue was reported missing by her family on April 12. COURTESY/BLUE FAMILY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINSTON — A 15-year-old Winston girl reported missing last week returned to her family's home Tuesday evening unharmed.Lillian Blue was reported missing after taking her cat for a walk the prior Tuesday morning and then not returning home. Her family had not seen her for a full week before she returned."She just needed a break," Lillian's father, Robert Blue, said Wednesday morning, citing stressors within the home and at school. "She just needed some space. Just needed a break."Robert Blue said his daughter was apparently safe the entire time she was away from home."There was just a lot going on and it was a little hectic for her," Robert Blue said.The Winston Police Department and FBI assisted in the search for Lillian. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lillian Blue Robert Blue Winston Police Department Fbi Girl Break Search Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Three-car crash sends at least two to the hospital Police investigating reported break-in at Casey's Restaurant Eggs abound during a number of Easter events set for this weekend Judy Ann Cullett TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bend poised to pay $18,000 in attorney fees to activist Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election Commissioners, fishery groups throw support behind summer steelhead hatchery program Andy Hart, SVP Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Hosts Webinar on NQDC Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.