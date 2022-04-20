Missing Winston Teen-1

Lillian Blue, 15, returned to her Winston home Tuesday evening. Blue was reported missing by her family on April 12.

 COURTESY/BLUE FAMILY

WINSTON — A 15-year-old Winston girl reported missing last week returned to her family's home Tuesday evening unharmed.

Lillian Blue was reported missing after taking her cat for a walk the prior Tuesday morning and then not returning home. Her family had not seen her for a full week before she returned.

"She just needed a break," Lillian's father, Robert Blue, said Wednesday morning, citing stressors within the home and at school. "She just needed some space. Just needed a break."

Robert Blue said his daughter was apparently safe the entire time she was away from home.

"There was just a lot going on and it was a little hectic for her," Robert Blue said.

The Winston Police Department and FBI assisted in the search for Lillian.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.