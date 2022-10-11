221009-nrr-mobileunit

Darby Baker is the director of clinical operations for Aviva Health. The organization says it works to fulfill its mission of bringing quality health care to all Douglas County residents.

 Photo courtesy of Aviva Health

Aviva Health’s Mobile Medical Unit is set to starts delivering medical services to the underserved throughout Douglas County. The Mobile Medical Unit offers general and preventative health care for children and adults, chronic disease management, immunizations, referrals to specialists and health education.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

