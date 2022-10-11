Aviva Health’s Mobile Medical Unit is set to starts delivering medical services to the underserved throughout Douglas County. The Mobile Medical Unit offers general and preventative health care for children and adults, chronic disease management, immunizations, referrals to specialists and health education.
People are encouraged to like Aviva Health’s Facebook page (facebook.com/avivahealthor) for information on future dates the mobile unit will visit the location. In addition to its recent inaugural run to Diamond Lake, Aviva Health’s Mobile Medical Services team is currently considering other underserved areas of Douglas County.
“There are many small, geographically isolated communities in Douglas County that lack access to reliable health care, and the Diamond Lake area is one of them,” said Darby Baker, director of clinical operations at Aviva Health. “Our mobile medical units allow us to bring medical services to locations like Diamond Lake on a regular basis to ensure people receive the ongoing care they need to live healthy lives.”
Areas such as Tiller, Azalea, Glendale and Camas Valley lack easily accessible healthcare services, according to Aviva and the Mobile Medical Units are a way to bridge this gap.
“After Obamacare passed, more patients had access to insurance but (it) didn’t eliminate the barriers to services,” Baker said. “My staff hears from patients daily they have enough gas to come to an appointment but will not be able to get back to the pharmacy until next month.”
The Douglas County board of commissioners funds two Mobile Medical Units that were purchased through a Federal CARES Act Grant Program designated specifically for rural health initiatives.
With two mobile units ready to roll, Aviva is hoping to offer services to anyone in Douglas County who finds themselves without access.
“We have a team that provides a needs assessment, the operations team then looks at the needs assessment and asks how can we mobilize this and how do we get services out to the community,” Baker said. “Areas that are high in underserved populations, that are uninsured and still need access to health care services are the communities we want to reach.”
Bringing full-service primary care including blood draws, point-of-care testing and EKGs, Aviva is attempting to be a mobile primary care provider.
“We have clinics all over Douglas County like Myrtle Creek and Drain,” Baker said. “We want to make sure our mobile units can provide all aspects of primary care to those outside of service areas.”
Aviva has had the two mobile units before COVID-19, but during the pandemic, the units were used as cough and fever clinics at Aviva Health in Roseburg and also as triage at Mercy Medical during times of overflow patients.
“We’re hopefully coming out of that last really difficult phase of COVID,” Baker said, “and now we are hoping to use these mobile units in the manner that they were initially intended.”
Aviva Health has a mission to provide quality, compassionate, accessible and affordable health care to the people of Douglas County.
“We really have a goal to fulfill the mission of Aviva and a lot of that is centered on recognizing the barriers that our patients have,” Baker said, “and to do whatever we can to remove those barriers while also providing quality health care.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
