Aviva Health’s mobile medical team in full safety gear stands in front of the mobile medical van that was used for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The van will now be used for taking health care services to Douglas County’s rural, underserved areas.
One of two Aviva Health’s mobile medical vans that will be taking services to Diamond Lake beginning Oct. 14, 2022.
Two mobile medical units that served to provide testing and support services to Douglas County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic have been given a new purpose.
The units, owned by Aviva Health, were assigned to the organization by the Douglas County commissioners at the height of the pandemic. They delivered vaccination, testing and support services to residents and other health care organizations across Douglas County after COVID-19 took hold in the area, according to a release.
During the delta surge, the larger of the two MMUs served as a pre-emergency department triage for CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center at a time when the hospital was working to protect capacity in its intensive care unit and emergency room.
A team at Aviva will now take the mobile medical units to Diamond Lake on a monthly basis, bringing important health care services to one of Douglas County’s most medically underserved areas.
“There are many small, geographically isolated communities in Douglas County that lack access to reliable health care, and the Diamond Lake area is one of them,” Darby Baker, the director of clinical operations at Aviva Health, said. “Our mobile medical units allow us to bring medical services to locations like Diamond Lake on a regular basis to ensure people receive the ongoing care they need to live healthy lives.”
A mobile medical services team plans to deploy its first MMU to Diamond Lake Friday, Oct. 14. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the unit will be set up at the Diamond Lake Gas Station located at 350 Resort Dr., where it will co-locate with Feeding Umpqua’s Outpost Mobile Food Center.
According to Aviva Health, the MMU offers general and preventative health care for children and adults, chronic disease management, immunizations, referrals to specialists and health education.
Call 541-672-9596 to schedule an appointment.
In addition to Diamond Lake, Aviva Health’s Mobile Medical Services team is currently considering taking the MMUs to other underserved areas of Douglas County.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
