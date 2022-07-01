Monte Bryan carried a message from a fortune cookie which read, "Serious trouble will bypass you."
For most people, the message may have seemed innocuous. For a man who spent 27 years serving the public safety of Roseburg, "That's been the story of my career," Bryan said.
Bryan retired as Roseburg's fire chief Thursday, a post he initially took over in April 2021.
Bryan's service to the Roseburg community began in 1995 as a member of the Roseburg Police Department before later taking over as a deputy fire marshal for the Roseburg Fire Department in 2007. Bryan was appointed to the position of fire chief after Gary Garrisi retired.
"I love working for the City," Bryan said in a statement released by the City of Roseburg Thursday. "I've been very fortunate."
Bryan grew up in eastern Oregon in Halfway, located approximately halfway between Baker City and the Snake River Canyon. He earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande, with his sights set on a career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But after signing on for a job in municipal law enforcement with the city of Roseburg, he was hooked.
"I liked it," Bryan said. "I didn't want to leave."
During his time with RPD, Bryan served as a school resource officer, a tactical team officer, a sniper and achieved the rank of corporal. When he assumed the deputy fire marshal position, it allowed Bryan to still have some form of law enforcement presence while also providing more time for his family.
"It was a change that I thought would be good for my family," Bryan said.
Bryan was a member of a public information team of first responders following the October 1, 2015 shooting on the campus of Umpqua Community College, where he also taught fire science classes.
During a retirement party at Roseburg's Public Safety Center Thursday, assistant fire chief Tyler Christopherson presented Bryan with a wooden flag which included both his Roseburg Police and Roseburg Fire badge numbers.
In retirement, Bryan plans to serve as the emergency management director for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
